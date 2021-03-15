NASA shares pictures of supermassive black hole, leaves netizens intrigued

Since being shared on the internet, the post has garnered over 20,000 likes.

NASA often shares pictures and videos of exotic objects from space that captivate their audience, and their latest post on a massive black hole is nothing short of extraordinary.

Shared on NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram profile, the post is about a massive super black hole named Sagittarius A*, weighing about 4 million times the mass of our Sun.

“The centre of our #MilkyWay galaxy contains an exotic collection of objects, including clouds of gas in the millions of degrees, neutron stars & white dwarf stars tearing material from companion stars, and Sagittarius A* — a supermassive #BlackHole weighing about 4 million times the mass of our Sun, “the space agency wrote while sharing several stunning pictures of the phenomena.

A black hole is a region in space with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape through it.