NASA shares pictures of supermassive black hole, leaves netizens intrigued

NASA often shares pictures and videos of exotic objects from space that captivate their audience, and their latest post on a massive black hole is nothing short of extraordinary.
Shared on NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram profile, the post is about a massive super black hole named Sagittarius A*, weighing about 4 million times the mass of our Sun.
“The centre of our #MilkyWay galaxy contains an exotic collection of objects, including clouds of gas in the millions of degrees, neutron stars & white dwarf stars tearing material from companion stars, and Sagittarius A* — a supermassive #BlackHole weighing about 4 million times the mass of our Sun, “the space agency wrote while sharing several stunning pictures of the phenomena.
A black hole is a region in space with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape through it.
