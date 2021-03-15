scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 15, 2021
Latest news

NASA shares pictures of supermassive black hole, leaves netizens intrigued

Shared on NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram profile, the post is about a massive super black hole named Sagittarius A*, weighing about 4 million times the mass of our Sun.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2021 4:53:46 pm
NASA, NASA Instagram, NASA supermassive black hole, supermassive black hole pictures, Milky Way, NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory, Sagittarius A*, Trending news, Indian Express newsSince being shared on the internet, the post has garnered over 20,000 likes.

NASA often shares pictures and videos of exotic objects from space that captivate their audience, and their latest post on a massive black hole is nothing short of extraordinary.

Shared on NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram profile, the post is about a massive super black hole named Sagittarius A*, weighing about 4 million times the mass of our Sun.

“The centre of our #MilkyWay galaxy contains an exotic collection of objects, including clouds of gas in the millions of degrees, neutron stars & white dwarf stars tearing material from companion stars, and Sagittarius A* — a supermassive #BlackHole weighing about 4 million times the mass of our Sun, “the space agency wrote while sharing several stunning pictures of the phenomena.

Take a look here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since being shared on the internet, the post has garnered over 20, 000 likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

A black hole is a region in space with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape through it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 15: Latest News

Advertisement
X