NASA shares footage of a ‘sungrazing comet’ that was captured by Parker Solar Probe

According to a NASA press release, the sightings confirm hope to the Parker Solar Probe team that the spacecraft’s WISPR instrument, specially designed to image the Sun’s outer atmosphere and solar wind.

NASA recently shared never before seen footage of a ‘sungrazing comet’ that was captured by the Parker Solar Probe. The space probe was launched in 2018.

Sungrazing comets belong to a particular class of comet that flies extremely close to the Sun. They are typically very small and dim which makes it impossible to see from Earth and observatories except NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory.

Sharing a GIF, NASA wrote that the image was captured by the space probe which is specially designed to make observations of the outer corona of the Sun.

“#ParkerSolarProbe’s camera is designed to image the solar wind & the Sun’s wispy outer atmosphere, the corona. But a recent batch of data also showed a sungrazing comet for the first time, confirming the mission can also study these hard-to-see comets,” said the post.



#ParkerSolarProbe’s camera is designed to image the solar wind & the Sun’s wispy outer atmosphere, the corona. But a recent batch of data also showed a sungrazing comet for the first time, confirming the mission can also study these hard-to-see comets. ☄️ https://t.co/sziQl3i2BS pic.twitter.com/C1ofn7tkSQ — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) November 4, 2020

NASA said the sighting is a promising development in providing new insight into these star-skimming celestial bodies.

