Friday, December 04, 2020
Top news

NASA shares time-lapse video of the Sun over 20 years

The video was released to mark 25 years of the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 4, 2020 7:19:18 pm
NASA, NASA SOHO sun time-lapse video, Sun last 25 years, sun last 25 decades time-lapse video, Solar and Heliospheric Observatory , 25 years of SOHO, SOHO sun time-lapse video, Viral news, Indian Express news.The video shows the Sun releasing bursts of material called Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) which are fast-moving solar materials.

American Space agency NASA recently shared a time-lapse video that shows what our Sun has been up to for the past couple of decades, and its incredible.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency, the agencies released a dramatic, nearly 50-minute-long video showing the sun blasting out solar material from 1998 to 2020.

The video shows the Sun releasing bursts of material called Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) which are fast-moving solar materials.

These particles are said to have potential to trigger space weather effects on Earth-like auroras, communications problems, and even power outages.

SOHO is designed to provide a comprehensive look at the flow of energy and material from the Sun toward Earth. Its specialised telescopes block the bright face of the Sun, allowing better visibility of the faint light extending from the star.

