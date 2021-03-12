NASA shares stunning image of a spiral galaxy, leaves netizens mesmerised

Shared on the official Instagram of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope’s, the picture features galaxy M91 located 60 million light-years from Earth.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on March 11 shared a dazzling image of a spiral galaxy, leaving netizens mesmerised. Shared on the official Instagram of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope’s, the picture features galaxy M91 located 60 million light-years from the Earth.

Take a look here:

According to a NASA blog post, the M91 is one of over a thousand galaxies that make up the Virgo cluster — a group of galaxies that are gravitationally bound to one another. The post also reveals M91 to be an anemic galaxy, meaning that it has a lower rate of star formation compared to other spiral galaxies.

Take a look at some reactions here: