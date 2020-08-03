Netizens cheer as NASA astronauts splash down safely in Gulf of Mexico

Videos of the splashdown, which were widely shared on social media show the Crew Dragon named Endeavour by the astronauts descending under four large parachutes. (Picture credit: AP) Videos of the splashdown, which were widely shared on social media show the Crew Dragon named Endeavour by the astronauts descending under four large parachutes. (Picture credit: AP)

People on social media cheered as SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying two NASA astronauts splashed down safely Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico.

The spacecraft carrying astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley touched down, putting an end to a historic two-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission was tracked live on the internet by hundreds.

The mission marked the first human spaceflight through a government-private partnership. It also marks the first time astronauts are being launched from American soil since 2011.

Videos of the splashdown, which were widely shared on social media show the Crew Dragon named Endeavour by the astronauts, descending before landing in the water.

Take a look here:

“Thanks for flying @SpaceX.” 📍 Current Location: Planet Earth A 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/zO3KlNwxU3 — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020

According to reports, the capsule parachuted into the water about 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola.

The return clears the way for another SpaceX crew launch as early as next month and possible tourist flights next year, news agency AP reported.

Congratulations to everyone, and welcome back space-Dad’s Bob and Doug. This has been fascinating, and I look forward to reading about any data from the experiments. 😊 — Ness Xergling Towers (@NessXergling) August 2, 2020

My granddaughter aged 6 says glad you made it home — pat Hamilton (@going59) August 2, 2020

So awesome! Congratulations to all NASA and SpaceX crew!!! — mlpatricio (@mlpatricio1) August 2, 2020

Congratulations nasa and space x on getting Bob and Doug home safely — Ed Smith (@EdSmith96318915) August 2, 2020

Cheers to everyone involved to get them from and back to Earth safely! — Mike B (@MikeR32GTR) August 2, 2020

Congratulations to all involved and welcome home @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug! Doug, you’ve made Hurleys around the world and home in Ireland super-proud … job well done 😎 — MaxMinDesign (@MaxMinDesign) August 2, 2020

Anybody else get emotional watching this? — lary marler (@thorntonlary) August 2, 2020

Congratulations to all involved in this mission. Welcome home @Astro_Doug and @Astro_Doug (space dads) have enjoyed following from launch to landing.🚀🎉 — Eleanor Williams (@EleanorWillia20) August 2, 2020

Welcome home Bob and Doug! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0BBZAIWnpc — Noni Sturge (@NoniSturge) August 2, 2020

The world breathes a collective sigh of relief, a fantastic job by the many individuals who helped get them there and back! — Ed Fitzgerald (@Edfitzy1977) August 2, 2020

This is the greatest event not only for the United States but for the whole world. Greetings from the Republic of Belarus — Nikita (@Nikitka93) August 2, 2020

US President Donald Trump also celebrated the safe return of the astronauts.

“Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after a very successful two-month mission. Thank you to all!” he tweeted.

