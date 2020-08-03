scorecardresearch
Monday, August 03, 2020
Netizens cheer as NASA astronauts splash down safely in Gulf of Mexico

The SpaceX spacecraft carrying astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley touched down on Sunday, putting an end to a historic two-month mission to the International Space Station.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 3, 2020 6:27:40 pm
NASA, SpaceX, Splashdown, Crew dragon, Trending news, Gulf of Mexico, Indian Express news Videos of the splashdown, which were widely shared on social media show the Crew Dragon named Endeavour by the astronauts descending under four large parachutes. (Picture credit: AP)

People on social media cheered as SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying two NASA astronauts splashed down safely Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico.

The spacecraft carrying astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley touched down, putting an end to a historic two-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission was tracked live on the internet by hundreds.

The mission marked the first human spaceflight through a government-private partnership. It also marks the first time astronauts are being launched from American soil since 2011.

Videos of the splashdown, which were widely shared on social media show the Crew Dragon named Endeavour by the astronauts, descending before landing in the water.

Take a look here:

According to reports, the capsule parachuted into the water about 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola.

The return clears the way for another SpaceX crew launch as early as next month and possible tourist flights next year, news agency AP reported.

US President Donald Trump also celebrated the safe return of the astronauts.

“Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after a very successful two-month mission. Thank you to all!” he tweeted.

