NASA astronauts share pictures from second spacewalk for ISS power upgrades

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken conducted a second spacewalk in a week on Wednesday to upgrade the power systems of the International Space Station (ISS).

Taking to Twitter, Cassidy shared several pictures of the ISS and the view of the Earth from space that was captured during the spacewalk.

Yesterday @AstroBehnken and I completed a second spacewalk to continue to upgrade the @Space_Station batteries. The view below my feet was pretty spectacular! pic.twitter.com/noOG8dpuP5 — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) July 2, 2020

The spacewalk which lasted over six hours saw the astronauts replacing the ageing nickel-hydrogen batteries and replacing them with lithium-ion batteries.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the pictures

What a way to see the world I’m so envious 🚀🚀🚀. — Lee Fritz (@LeeFritz9) July 3, 2020

Hope you’re not scared of heights ! — Liebestraum (@Antarctika4) July 2, 2020

Man… imagine falling down….What a ride! — Shawn Akirato (@xSocrates117x) July 3, 2020

How do you not get distracted by those views while you are working???🤪 — Paige Scott (@PaigeScott_SFO) July 3, 2020

How is the photo quality in space better than mine? — uruxufu (@rubicstw) July 2, 2020

Oh yes, it is indeed, WOW!!😍😍😍 Also it’s so scary!!!!! You are super brave men!! — 💖 (@IrinaAntony) <ahref=”https://twitter.com/IrinaAntony/status/1278819215856881664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 2, 2020

“Don’t look down” lol — Ricky Reeves (@realRickyReeves) July 3, 2020

Last week, Cassidy lost a small mirror attached to his spacesuit during a spacewalk, adding to the pieces of debris orbiting the Earth. However, the lost item did not posses any risk to the ISS or the spacewalk, AP reported.

