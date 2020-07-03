scorecardresearch
NASA astronauts share pictures from second spacewalk for ISS power upgrades

The spacewalk which lasted over six hours saw the astronauts replacing the ageing nickel-hydrogen batteries and replacing them with lithium-ion batteries.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2020 7:51:59 pm
NASA, Spacewalk, International Space Station, ISS power upgrade, Chris Cassidy, Robert Behnken, Trending news, Indian Express news Taking to Twitter, Cassidy shared several pictures of the ISS and the view of the earth from space and are now being shared widely on social media. (Picture credit: NASA)

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken conducted a second spacewalk in a week on Wednesday to upgrade the power systems of the International Space Station (ISS).

Taking to Twitter, Cassidy shared several pictures of the ISS and the view of the Earth from space that was captured during the spacewalk.

The spacewalk which lasted over six hours saw the astronauts replacing the ageing nickel-hydrogen batteries and replacing them with lithium-ion batteries.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the pictures

Last week, Cassidy lost a small mirror attached to his spacesuit during a spacewalk, adding to the pieces of debris orbiting the Earth. However, the lost item did not posses any risk to the ISS or the spacewalk, AP reported.

