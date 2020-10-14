NASA assigns pitches to stars and galaxies, netizens love resulting ‘space music’

The US space agency’s Hubble Space Telescope allowed users on social media to experience the stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight.

NASA assigned pitches to stars and galaxies in a picture of the outer space and the resulting music from it is getting a lot of praise from people on social media. The post was part of the Hubble Space Telescope’s attempt to allow users on social media to experience the stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight.

The short clip that was shared on the telescope’s official Instagram account, had pitches and tunes assigned to visible galaxies, stars and other astronomical objects. The aim was to urge people to conceptualise data from space in a unique manner.

According to the post, astronomical objects near the bottom of the image were assigned lower notes, while those at the top ones were assigned higher notes.

“Hubble brings us stunning cosmic sights, but images can be experienced through other senses as well! Though there’s no sound in space, assigning pitches to stars and galaxies in this galaxy cluster image provides a new way to conceptualize its data,” said the post.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the post here:

Space sounds techno… — Andrew Dunckley 🇿🇦 (@abdunck) October 9, 2020

funky space music — ☆ CEO of spooks ☆ (@Chaotic_IsTired) October 9, 2020

Nice. One thing I watched bright stars, galaxy throw more sound/data than small stars. Nice visualisation!! — Rajib Chattopadhyay (@Rajib_chatterji) October 13, 2020

It’s saying save the world!

Not much time!😬 — adella (@Adeliasmith2020) October 9, 2020

Like a gloriously out-of-tune player piano or music box. — thejaybob (@thejaybob) October 9, 2020

This one could make a good playlist for spooky stuff! 🤣😍 — Neha Bokilwar (@nehabokilwar) October 9, 2020

That’s one long whistle.. something out there really can hold its breathe for long! — Somi (@Sominder) October 10, 2020

The Clangers were ahead of their time. Sounds just like them ❤️@helloclangers — Sarah. Forever in Lockdown 🎃👻😷🇪🇺 (@SarahAndDC) October 9, 2020

The Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched into low Earth orbit (LEO) in 1990, remains one of the most versatile and vital research tools in the field of astronomy.

Earlier this month, NASA has shared a time-lapse video of an exploding star captured by the telescope which was widely shared on social media.

