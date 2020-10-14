scorecardresearch
NASA assigns pitches to stars and galaxies, netizens love resulting ‘space music’

The short clip that was shared on the telescope’s official Instagram account, had pitches and tunes assigned to visible galaxies, stars and other astronomical objects.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 14, 2020 4:23:36 pm
NASA, Space music, Hubble telescope, Sound of space, stars and galaxies as music, Viral video, Hubble telescope images, Hubble telescope space music, Trending news, Outer space images, Indian Express news.The US space agency’s Hubble Space Telescope allowed users on social media to experience the stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight.

NASA assigned pitches to stars and galaxies in a picture of the outer space and the resulting music from it is getting a lot of praise from people on social media. The post was part of the Hubble Space Telescope’s attempt to allow users on social media to experience the stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight.

The short clip that was shared on the telescope’s official Instagram account, had pitches and tunes assigned to visible galaxies, stars and other astronomical objects. The aim was to urge people to conceptualise data from space in a unique manner.

According to the post, astronomical objects near the bottom of the image were assigned lower notes, while those at the top ones were assigned higher notes.

“Hubble brings us stunning cosmic sights, but images can be experienced through other senses as well! Though there’s no sound in space, assigning pitches to stars and galaxies in this galaxy cluster image provides a new way to conceptualize its data,” said the post.

 

Take a look at some of the reactions to the post here:

The Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched into low Earth orbit (LEO) in 1990, remains one of the most versatile and vital research tools in the field of astronomy.

Earlier this month, NASA has shared a time-lapse video of an exploding star captured by the telescope which was widely shared on social media.

