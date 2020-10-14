NASA assigns pitches to stars and galaxies, netizens love resulting ‘space music’

NASA assigned pitches to stars and galaxies in a picture of the outer space and the resulting music from it is getting a lot of praise from people on social media. The post was part of the Hubble Space Telescope’s attempt to allow users on social media to experience the stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight.
The short clip that was shared on the telescope’s official Instagram account, had pitches and tunes assigned to visible galaxies, stars and other astronomical objects. The aim was to urge people to conceptualise data from space in a unique manner.
According to the post, astronomical objects near the bottom of the image were assigned lower notes, while those at the top ones were assigned higher notes.
“Hubble brings us stunning cosmic sights, but images can be experienced through other senses as well! Though there’s no sound in space, assigning pitches to stars and galaxies in this galaxy cluster image provides a new way to conceptualize its data,” said the post.
View this post on Instagram
Hubble brings us stunning cosmic sights, but images can be experienced through other senses as well! Though there’s no sound in space, assigning pitches to stars and galaxies in this galaxy cluster image provides a new way to conceptualize its data. The frequency of sound changes from the bottom to the top of the image, ranging from 30 to 1,000 hertz. Astronomical objects near the bottom of the image produce lower notes, while those near the top produce higher ones. Credit: NASA/Hubble/SYSTEM Sounds (Matt Russo, Andrew Santaguida) #NASA #Hubble #sonification #video #galaxy #stars #astronomy #space #science
Take a look at some of the reactions to the post here:
Space sounds techno…
— Andrew Dunckley 🇿🇦 (@abdunck) October 9, 2020
funky space music
— ☆ CEO of spooks ☆ (@Chaotic_IsTired) October 9, 2020
— Richard Ramirez (@RichardRamire25) October 10, 2020
Nice. One thing I watched bright stars, galaxy throw more sound/data than small stars. Nice visualisation!!
— Rajib Chattopadhyay (@Rajib_chatterji) October 13, 2020
It’s saying save the world!
Not much time!😬
— adella (@Adeliasmith2020) October 9, 2020
Like a gloriously out-of-tune player piano or music box.
— thejaybob (@thejaybob) October 9, 2020
This one could make a good playlist for spooky stuff! 🤣😍
— Neha Bokilwar (@nehabokilwar) October 9, 2020
That’s one long whistle.. something out there really can hold its breathe for long!
— Somi (@Sominder) October 10, 2020
The Clangers were ahead of their time. Sounds just like them ❤️@helloclangers
— Sarah. Forever in Lockdown 🎃👻😷🇪🇺 (@SarahAndDC) October 9, 2020
— Anna Wrenn 🔮 (@AnnaWrenn2) October 11, 2020
The Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched into low Earth orbit (LEO) in 1990, remains one of the most versatile and vital research tools in the field of astronomy.
Earlier this month, NASA has shared a time-lapse video of an exploding star captured by the telescope which was widely shared on social media.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.