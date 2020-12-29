NASA shares incredible picture depicting magnetic fields in a galaxy

Shared on the official Instagram profile of NASA, the image shows the magnetic fields in galaxy NGC 1068. “A wrinkle in time and space,” the US space agency wrote, sharing the image.

The photo that was shared on the official Instagram profile of NASA shows the magnetic fields in galaxy NGC 1068.

“A wrinkle in time and space,” the US space agency wrote in its post.

According to the post, the picture depicting the magnetic fields of the galaxy was captured by NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).

A joint project between NASA and the German Aerospace Center, SOFIA discovered that “the gravitational forces that created the galaxy’s spiral shape are also compressing its magnetic field.”

Since being shared online, the post garnered over a million likes and plenty of reactions.

NASA’s SOFIA is designed to observe the infrared universe as many objects in space emit almost all their energy at infrared wavelengths and are often invisible when observed with visible light.