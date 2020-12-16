scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
NASA shares photo of what snow-covered Himalayas look like from space

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2020 5:40:19 pm
NASA shared an image what the snow-covered Himalayas look like from space and it’s being widely shared on social media. Shared from NASA’s official Instagram handle, the picture also captured the bright city lights of New Delhi and Lahore.

The enhanced, long-exposure image was reportedly taken by one of the crew members of the International Space Station (ISS).

“The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss”, the post read.

Take a look here:

⁣ The picture also captures the ‘orange airglow’, which is the result of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation.⁣

Take a look at some of the reactions to the picture:

The Himalayan mountain range has some of the highest peaks in Earth, including the Mount Everest, located at the border between Nepal and China.

