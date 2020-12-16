NASA shares photo of what snow-covered Himalayas look like from space

The picture also captures the ‘orange airglow’, which is the result of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation.⁣

NASA shared an image what the snow-covered Himalayas look like from space and it’s being widely shared on social media. Shared from NASA’s official Instagram handle, the picture also captured the bright city lights of New Delhi and Lahore.

The enhanced, long-exposure image was reportedly taken by one of the crew members of the International Space Station (ISS).

“The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss”, the post read.

⁣ The picture also captures the ‘orange airglow’, which is the result of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation.⁣

The Himalayan mountain range has some of the highest peaks in Earth, including the Mount Everest, located at the border between Nepal and China.

