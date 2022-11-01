Creepy or Cute: NASA shares picture of a ‘smiling sun’

A ‘smiling sun’ is not uncommon in art and pop culture, but earlier this week, NASA shared a real image of a ‘smile’ on the sun’s surface.

The image was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, which studies solar activity and how it impacts the earth. The image showed two black dots and a curved line on the sun’s surface, mimicking eyes and a smile. As per a blog published on the NASA website, these black patches are called coronal holes and since they are not as hot or dense as other parts of the sun, they appear to be darker.

ALSO READ | NASA shares time-lapse video of the Sun over 20 years

While sharing the image, the space research agency wrote, “Say cheese! 📸 Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun “smiling.” Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space.”

The ‘smiling sun’ soon went viral across social media platforms. Netizens used the pictures to create hilarious edits and memes.

Say cheese! 📸 Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun “smiling.” Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31 — NASA Sun, Space & Scream 🎃 (@NASASun) October 26, 2022

it’s also just dawned on me that @TeletubbiesHQ were right all this time about there being a face in the sun pic.twitter.com/l3NGZZqKNB — ethan’s midnights 🕰️ (@ethanisaac01) October 27, 2022

the sun is a mini BN biscuit (confirmed) pic.twitter.com/WQSbI7Rtfq — ethan’s midnights 🕰️ (@ethanisaac01) October 27, 2022

Haha! Sun must be watching too much of tiktok now a days didnt missed a chance to get snapped in style.. waiting for next eclipse.. may be we can find a bow tie or a hat too. — Otush (@OtushIndia) October 29, 2022

A sweet face… and indeed let’s return a smile of love for this incredible star that warms our lives, made our world. — Howard Ellison (@ellisonvoice) October 29, 2022

Seems like all those young kids drawing a smiley sun in pre-school were onto something… — Mr J (@PuzzledSloth) October 27, 2022

Looks like a jack-o-lantern in reverse :) — Tim “Paw Diddy” Sweezy (@PawDiddySweezy) October 26, 2022

While some found picture to be cute, others found it creepy. Many people noted how the sun’s ‘similing’ face struck a resemblance to the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from the film Ghostbusters or popular snacks such as McCain Smiles or the smiley-face cream biscuits.

Commenting on the picture, a Twitter user wrote, “Haha! Sun must be watching too much of TikTok now a days didnt missed a chance to get snapped in style.. waiting for next eclipse.. may be we can find a bow tie or a hat too. (sic)”