Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Creepy or Cute: NASA shares picture of a ‘smiling sun’

The now-viral picture was taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

NASA Smiling sun, NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory, Viral sun pictures, sun coronal holes, Viral NASA tweets, indian expressNASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, studies solar activity and how it impacts the earth. (Credits: NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory)

A ‘smiling sun’ is not uncommon in art and pop culture, but earlier this week, NASA shared a real image of a ‘smile’ on the sun’s surface.

The image was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, which studies solar activity and how it impacts the earth. The image showed two black dots and a curved line on the sun’s surface, mimicking eyes and a smile. As per a blog published on the NASA website, these black patches are called coronal holes and since they are not as hot or dense as other parts of the sun, they appear to be darker.

While sharing the image, the space research agency wrote, “Say cheese! 📸 Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun “smiling.” Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space.”

The ‘smiling sun’ soon went viral across social media platforms. Netizens used the pictures to create hilarious edits and memes.

While some found picture to be cute, others found it creepy. Many people noted how the sun’s ‘similing’ face struck a resemblance to the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from the film Ghostbusters or popular snacks such as McCain Smiles or the smiley-face cream biscuits.

Commenting on the picture, a Twitter user wrote, “Haha! Sun must be watching too much of TikTok now a days didnt missed a chance to get snapped in style.. waiting for next eclipse.. may be we can find a bow tie or a hat too. (sic)”

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:08:49 am
