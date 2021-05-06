scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 06, 2021
NASA shares image of celestial ‘lightsaber’ to mark Star Wars Day, leaves netizens in awe

NASA’s Hubble space telescope on May 4 shred an image of a Herbig–Haro (HH) object called HH 24 which lies about 1,500 light-years distant in the Orion B molecular cloud complex.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 6, 2021 4:27:02 pm
NASA, Celestial lightsaber, NASA HH 24 image, Star Wars Day, NASA Twitter, Trending news, Indian Express newsHH objects are bright patches of nebulosity associated with newborn stars.

Joining in on the celebrations of Star Wars Day, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration recently shared an image of a celestial ‘lightsaber’, which is now leaving netizens in awe. NASA’s Hubble space telescope on May 4 shared an image of a Herbig–Haro (HH) object called HH 24 which lies about 1,500 light-years distant in the Orion B molecular cloud complex, a NASA blog post said.

HH objects are bright patches of nebulosity associated with newborn stars.

“#MayThe4thBeWithYou! Hubble captured this view of a celestial “lightsaber” that’s called HH 24. But it’s not in a galaxy far, far away – it’s in our own Milky Way Galaxy, at a distance of about 1,350 light-years,” Hubble wrote on its Twitter page while sharing the image.

For the uninitiated, a lightsaber is a type of sword whose blade is in the form of a powerful light beam or laser and are used by Jedi Knights in the ‘Star Wars’ films.

Star Wars Day is an informal commemorative day observed annually on May 4 to celebrate George Lucas’ ‘Star Wars’ media franchise.

The date originated from the pun “May the Fourth be with you”, a variant of the popular Star Wars catchphrase “May the Force be with you”.’

