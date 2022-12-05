scorecardresearch
Nasa releases video of astronauts carrying out spacewalk at ISS. Watch

American astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio had to install two new solar arrays that will increase the ISS power capacity by up to 30 per cent.

The operation to install the solar arrays took seven hours to complete.

Watching astronauts navigate in space amid gazillions of stars in the backdrop of planet Earth is a fascinating and humbling experience. In a video released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), astronauts can be seen carrying out a spacewalk to install two new solar arrays at the International Space Station (ISS).

American astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio were tasked with installing the solar arrays—a collection of solar panels. The arrays were delivered by Space X’s Dragon cargo craft on November 27, according to the American space agency.

The operation to install the solar arrays took seven hours to complete. The new arrays will increase the ISS power capacity by up to 30 per cent generating 120,000 watts of energy during orbital daytime, text inserts on the video said.

A video posted by the BBC on Instagram shows the spacewalk of the Nasa astronauts at ISS. “Out on a spacewalk with Nasa astronauts,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the clip below:

“We want to see them walking on the moon now,” a user said. “I’m guessing one of the requirements for a astronaut is not to be afraid of heights. It’s a looong way down to Earth,” quipped another. “Absolutely incredible, brave, I am always in awe about the amazing things humans are able to do when they are not killing each other over questionable gains,” commented a third.

