‘Our home looks gorgeous’: Nasa releases stunning first photos of Earth from Artemis II; internet reacts

Artemis II released its first-ever images captured from inside the Orion spacecraft, currently carrying four astronauts on a journey around the Moon. The mission was launched on April 1 with Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), and Christina Koch (mission specialist), and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist).

One of the photos, taken by mission commander Wiseman, shows a striking view of Earth through the capsule window. The planet appears draped in clouds, almost as if it is rising in the distance while the spacecraft continues its path forward.

Another image captures a full view of the globe, highlighting vast oceans and even a faint green aurora glowing along the edges.