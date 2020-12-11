scorecardresearch
Friday, December 11, 2020
Netizens cheer as Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari picked by NASA for Moon mission

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 11, 2020 4:58:45 pm
NASA, Raja Chari, Raja Chari on NASA Artemis Team, Indian-American Raja Chari, Raja Chari Artemis Team, Artemis Team, NASA moon mission, NASA lunar mission, Man on Moon, First woman on Moon, Twitter reaction, Trending news, Indian Express news.Raja Chari was selected by NASA to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class in 2017.

Netizens took to social media to congratulate Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari, an Indian-American US Air Force colonel, after he was selected by NASA for its ambitious manned mission to the Moon on December 9.

Chari is among 18 astronauts, who will form the Artemis Team and help pave the way for the next lunar missions, including sending the first woman and next man to walk on the lunar surface in 2024.

He was selected by NASA to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Chari wrote, “Proud to be a small part of the huge @NASA team working to get humans to the moon to stay. We need explorers, engineers, and dreamers to get #Artemis there”.

Many who came across the post sent Chari congratulatory messages on Twitter:

The 43-year-old is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and US Naval Test Pilot School and the only Indian-American in the list.

According to a PTI report, the astronauts on the Artemis Team come from a diverse range of backgrounds, expertise and experience.

The other members of the Artemis Team include Joseph Acaba, Kayla Barron, Matthew Dominick, Victor Glover, Warren Hoburg, Jonny Kim, Christina Hammock Koch, Kjell Lindgren, Nicole A. Mann, Anne McClain, Jessica Meir, Jasmin Moghbeli, Kate Rubins, Frank Rubio, Scott Tingle, Jessica Watkins and Stephanie Wilson.

The selected astronauts will work with NASA’s commercial partners as they develop human landing systems; assisting in the development of training; defining hardware requirements, and consulting on technical development.

