Netizens cheer as Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari picked by NASA for Moon mission

Netizens took to social media to congratulate Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari, an Indian-American US Air Force colonel, after he was selected by NASA for its ambitious manned mission to the Moon on December 9.

Chari is among 18 astronauts, who will form the Artemis Team and help pave the way for the next lunar missions, including sending the first woman and next man to walk on the lunar surface in 2024.

It is part of the human spirit to explore. Today, we’d like to introduce you to our @NASAArtemis team — the initial team of @NASA_Astronauts who will help pave the way for our next human missions on and around the Moon: https://t.co/AiXfUyP6zl pic.twitter.com/LMJ0nNlE2N — Moonbound with #Artemis (@NASA) December 9, 2020

He was selected by NASA to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Chari wrote, “Proud to be a small part of the huge @NASA team working to get humans to the moon to stay. We need explorers, engineers, and dreamers to get #Artemis there”.

Proud to be a small part of the huge @NASA team working to get humans to the moon to stay. We need explorers, engineers, and dreamers to get #Artemis there https://t.co/H3GaLjLe8K — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) December 10, 2020

Many who came across the post sent Chari congratulatory messages on Twitter:

Congratulations to #RajaChari an Indian – American who is one among the 18 astronauts who have been chosen for the NASA’S Artemis program. Nasa is sending 18 astronauts to the moon’s surface for the first time since 1970s. #NASA #Artemis pic.twitter.com/rPV4gzc4vk — Adari Kishore Kumar (@KishoreAdari) December 11, 2020

Such a inspiring story. Good Luck with you mission. We all are rooting for you. — A K ï (@akshay_aki_2) December 11, 2020

Congratulations to our old neighbor! — Jim Jones (@yzfr1dude) December 10, 2020

Heyy @Astro_Raja , I am too from India and wanna be an astronaut. Any advice for me? — Jatin.Vats◼◾⬛➡⬛◾◼ (@vats68) December 10, 2020

Congrats @Astro_Raja, great to see you on the team!!! — Jay Aranha 🧢 (@JayAranha) December 10, 2020

Great job Best of Luck n Wishes 👍👌 — JP 🇮🇳 (@JPulasaria) December 10, 2020

And we indians proud of you. Best of luck — Anurag Upadhyay (@anurag6212) December 10, 2020

Congrats sir! We’ll follow you closely from the Netherlands! — Bob (@hmmbob) December 10, 2020

The 43-year-old is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and US Naval Test Pilot School and the only Indian-American in the list.

👨✈️ Pilot with 2,000 hours of flight time

🇺🇸 @USAirForce officer

👨🚀 NASA Astronaut Meet @Astro_Raja, an initial member of our @NASAArtemis team who will help pave the way for the next human missions on and around the Moon. pic.twitter.com/bc6ctjUL5H — NASA Aeronautics (@NASAaero) December 10, 2020

According to a PTI report, the astronauts on the Artemis Team come from a diverse range of backgrounds, expertise and experience.

The other members of the Artemis Team include Joseph Acaba, Kayla Barron, Matthew Dominick, Victor Glover, Warren Hoburg, Jonny Kim, Christina Hammock Koch, Kjell Lindgren, Nicole A. Mann, Anne McClain, Jessica Meir, Jasmin Moghbeli, Kate Rubins, Frank Rubio, Scott Tingle, Jessica Watkins and Stephanie Wilson.

The selected astronauts will work with NASA’s commercial partners as they develop human landing systems; assisting in the development of training; defining hardware requirements, and consulting on technical development.

