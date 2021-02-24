scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

NASA releases landing video of rover ‘Perseverance’ on Mars, netizens wowed

The space agency shared the footage on Twitter, days after the rover, made its historic landing on the red planet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2021 5:48:23 pm
NASA, Mars rover Perseverance landing video, Sound of mars, first noise from mars, Perseverance landing video, Perseverance landing sound, Viral video, Trending news, Indian express newsThe video shows the orange and White parachute hurl open and the red dust kicking in as the rover lowers itself on the surface of the planet.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday released a first-of-its-kind video of its rover ‘Perseverance’ making its landing on Mars.

The space agency shared the footage on Twitter, days after the rover, made its historic landing on the red planet.

“We captured our @NASAPersevere rover’s final minutes of descent and landing in a way never seen before,” NASA wrote while sharing the video online. The video captures the rover’s final minutes of descending and landing.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video shows the orange and white parachute hurl open and the red dust kicking in as the rover lowers itself on the surface of the planet.

Take a look here:

Take a look at how people reacted to the video here:

Scientists at NASA also shared the first audio recorded on the surface of the red planet, a feat never achieved before on another world, according to The Guardian.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The six-wheeled robotic vehicle covered 293 million miles (472 million km) for nearly seven months before entering the Martian atmosphere.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Through the endeavour, scientists hope to find fossilised signs of microbes that may have flourished on Mars some 3 billion years ago.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement