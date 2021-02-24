NASA releases landing video of rover ‘Perseverance’ on Mars, netizens wowed

The video shows the orange and White parachute hurl open and the red dust kicking in as the rover lowers itself on the surface of the planet.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday released a first-of-its-kind video of its rover ‘Perseverance’ making its landing on Mars.

The space agency shared the footage on Twitter, days after the rover, made its historic landing on the red planet.

“We captured our @NASAPersevere rover’s final minutes of descent and landing in a way never seen before,” NASA wrote while sharing the video online. The video captures the rover’s final minutes of descending and landing.

The video shows the orange and white parachute hurl open and the red dust kicking in as the rover lowers itself on the surface of the planet.

Take a look here:

You might have seen photos from Mars, but have you seen high-speed video? 🤩 We captured our @NASAPersevere rover’s final minutes of descent and landing in a way never seen before.

Take a look: https://t.co/CQQtlWAzNF pic.twitter.com/uR3dtocwLF — NASA (@NASA) February 23, 2021

Take a look at how people reacted to the video here:

It’s literally out of this World!🤩 — Maryandedbee 💙💙 (@maryandedbee) February 23, 2021

I have seen this a dozen times & tear up EVERY time! 🤩 — Daniel Maycock (@danielmaycock) February 23, 2021

This is thrilling. <3 — Lillith Sullivan (@Lilithiel) February 23, 2021

Incredible work!!!!! Congratulations 👏🙌🎉 — BAurora (@BAuroraXC70) February 24, 2021

Congratulations on an absolutely staggering achievement – the words fail me! — Big Ant Video (@bigantvideo) February 23, 2021

Scientists at NASA also shared the first audio recorded on the surface of the red planet, a feat never achieved before on another world, according to The Guardian.

Now that you’ve seen Mars, hear it. Grab some headphones and listen to the first sounds captured by one of my microphones. 🎧https://t.co/JswvAWC2IP#CountdownToMars — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

I think I hear a car alarm going off in the distance. — Michael (@oneflyerguy1993) February 22, 2021

Sounds like covid-19 has arrived there too. The planet seems to be in quarantine, there’s nobody out. — Defakator (@DEFAKATOR_Off) February 22, 2021

Rover already dropped his first mixtape lets go 🤟🏻😈🔥💯 — caytoh? (@Caytoh) February 22, 2021

A noise four and a half billion years in the making. Beautiful. — Joe McNeil (@Joseph_McNeil) February 22, 2021

This explorable world, full of silence and whispered winds, touched by Earthly science in new and exciting ways. Bravo, Perseverance and Team! — Patch (@Patch_Adam) February 22, 2021

Thanks for this, Percy!!! — 🔸👽🍂▪️ (@_haansunny) February 22, 2021

My dog got spooked and started barking when I played this. Betting with her superior hearing that she knows these sounds are out of this world. — Chris Ortman (@ortmanc) February 23, 2021

I didn’t know it was possible to be so excited to hear a gust of wind. This is just incredible! — JohnBerry95 (@John_Berry95) February 22, 2021

The six-wheeled robotic vehicle covered 293 million miles (472 million km) for nearly seven months before entering the Martian atmosphere.

Through the endeavour, scientists hope to find fossilised signs of microbes that may have flourished on Mars some 3 billion years ago.