‘Sounds like a bumpy ride’: NASA releases sounds of Perseverance driving on Mars, netizens intrigued

NASA recently released audio of its Perseverance rover crunching across the surface of Martian land, providing a new dimension to the Mars exploration.
The reordered audio, containing the bangs, pings, and rattles of the robot’s six wheels as they rolled over Martian terrain, is now making rounds of the internet, leaving many intrigued.
The 16-minute raw audio feed was of the first test drive conducted by the rover on March 7and was released on March 18 by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
“That’s the sound of me driving over Martian rocks. This is the first time we’ve captured sounds while driving on Mars,” the official Twitter account of the rover wrote while sharing the audio recording.
🔊 Hear that? That’s the sound of me driving over Martian rocks. This is the first time we’ve captured sounds while driving on Mars.
— NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 17, 2021
The audio was recorded by the entry, descent, and landing (EDL) microphone, one of the two microphones, attached to the rover.
Perseverance, said to be the most advanced rover ever sent to Mars, landed on the red planet near an ancient river delta on February 18 to search for signs of past life.
It sounds like an old rusty wheelbarrow 😅 was expecting more gravelly/crunchy sounds 🤔
That sounds a lot harsher than I thought it would for some reason.
Relatable! This sounds just like me in my power chair 👩🏻🦼 plowing through the obstacle course that is my living room. 😂
sorry babe can’t talk Im listening to Rover Driving On Mars
Very cool. Did you send an oil can along?😃
I’d like a perseverance over the rocks please, with an olive!
It’s such a strange sound that it’s beautiful… I’m listening to it in full and unfiltered version… Wow! We hope to have updates on the strange squeaky noise! Congratulations to the team and thank you!
Sounds! From another planet! 🤩
Fascinating, hadn’t expected this at all !
