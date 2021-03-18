scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
‘Sounds like a bumpy ride’: NASA releases sounds of Perseverance driving on Mars, netizens intrigued

The reordered audio containing the bangs, pings, and rattles of the robot’s six wheels as they rolled over Martian terrain is now making rounds on the internet, leaving many intrigued.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2021 4:09:29 pm
NASA, Perseverance rover driving sound, Mars rover driving sound, Perseverance raw audio feed, NASA Perseverance, mars rover test drive audio, Trending news, Indian Express news.The 16-minute raw audio feed was of the first test drive conducted by the rover on March 7and was by on March 18 by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

NASA recently released audio of its Perseverance rover crunching across the surface of Martian land, providing a new dimension to the Mars exploration.

The reordered audio, containing the bangs, pings, and rattles of the robot’s six wheels as they rolled over Martian terrain, is now making rounds of the internet, leaving many intrigued.

The 16-minute raw audio feed was of the first test drive conducted by the rover on March 7and was released on March 18 by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

“That’s the sound of me driving over Martian rocks. This is the first time we’ve captured sounds while driving on Mars,” the official Twitter account of the rover wrote while sharing the audio recording.

Check it out here:

The audio was recorded by the entry, descent, and landing (EDL) microphone, one of the two microphones, attached to the rover.

Perseverance, said to be the most advanced rover ever sent to Mars, landed on the red planet near an ancient river delta on February 18 to search for signs of past life.

Take a look at some reactions here:

