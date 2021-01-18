NASA’s recent picture of a neutron star is leaving netizens in awe

scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 18, 2021 12:27:37 pm
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared a picture of a neutron star in the middle of a supernova remnant, leaving netizens in awe.

The picture, which was posted on the Instagram account of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, features the neutron star, as a bright source, at the centre of supernova remnant RCW 103.

According to NASA, matter in a neutron star is so tightly packed that a sugar-cube-sized amount of neutron star material would weigh more than 1 billion tons — roughly the weight of Mount Everest.

While a neutron star is a collapsed core of a massive star, a supernova remnant is the remains of a supernova explosion. They play a pivotal role in accelerating cosmic rays and enriching galaxies with heavy elements.

