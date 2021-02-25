scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 25, 2021
NASA shares a dazzling shot of 'cosmic jewellery', netizens in awe

Shared on the official Instagram account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the post features an image of the Necklace Nebula located around 15,000 light-years away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 25, 2021 5:01:41 pm
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration on February 25 shared an image of ‘cosmic jewellery’ on Instagram, leaving netizens in awe.

According to NASA, the nebula is the glowing aftermath of an exploded star and the bright ring, as seen in the picture, measures around 12 trillion miles across.

The bright ring has dots of dense gas resembling diamonds in a necklace, thus giving it the name.

“Get in. We’re going to the cosmic jewellery store!” Hubble wrote while sharing the picture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 8 lakh likes.

