NASA image of Moscow as seen from space leaves netizens in awe

Since being shared on Instagram, the picture has garnered over 7 lakh likes. (Picture credit: NASA/Instagram)

American national space agency NASA recently took to its Instagram page to share an image of Moscow and its city lights as viewed from space. The stunning photograph has since been widely shared on social media, leaving netizens in awe.

The agency tagged its post with a message saying that the picture was taken by the International Space Station (ISS) when it was 263 miles above Volga River in Russia.

The image features the bright city lights of Moscow and its suburbs. The ISS also managed to capture an aurora, which seems to branch out to the lights.

“Twilight from the misty skies,” read the caption to the breathtaking image.

Take a look here: