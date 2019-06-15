Epic banter between Captain Kirk, Luke Skywalker on NASA’s discovery on Mars leaves fans shook!

In an unusual discovery, NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured an image of a strange chevron on Mars that resembles the symbol for Star Trek’s Starfleet! In an indirect reference, the Space agency let the world know the bizarre coincidence and fans of the United Federation of Planets couldn’t be happier, especially Captain Kirk aka William Shatner.

“Enterprising viewers will make the discovery that these features look conspicuously like a famous logo: and you’d be right, but it’s only a coincidence,” NASA’s HiRISE camera which snapped the photo wrote on its website.

Although NASA made no direct reference to the hit TV show, it borrowed a note from James Tiberius ‘Jim’ Kirk’s famous line, “boldly go where no man has gone before” and tweeted the image on Twitter.

🖖 Dunes, lava and wind are responsible for this curious shape on Hellas Planitia, Mars. Boldly go: https://t.co/JSLObpMq2E 📸: @HiRISE pic.twitter.com/yktAFM8MOy — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) June 14, 2019

The curious chevron shapes as the result of a complex story of dunes, lava, and wind in southeast Hellas Planitia on Martian soil. As it went viral, more than the science it led to a battle between actors of Star Wars and Star Trek. The feud which has been on for ages took an intriguing turn as Shatner and Skywalker Mark Hamill made a jibe at each other.

Captain Kirk couldn’t resist the opportunity to throw shade at That Other Space Franchise and wrote, “Hey @starwars! Will you hurry up your Rebel Scums? 🙄 We beat you! 😉😝👇🏻”

Hey @starwars! Will you hurry up your Rebel Scums? 🙄 We beat you! 😉😝👇🏻 https://t.co/b53KxKlAlj — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 13, 2019

Star Wars franchise was not in a mood to let go of the insult and quipped, “We’re ‘far far away’ from that tiny red planet” with Han Solo GIF telling Kirk not to get arrogant. Clearly, at the end of the round, it was Star Wars which took the point.

We’re ‘far far away’ from that tiny red planet. pic.twitter.com/pdZlJehflS — Star Wars (@starwars) June 13, 2019

However, things did not end there, as Star Wars loyalists continued to fight their cause. They said maybe in Martian soil the Starfleet left a mark but they left mark on Saturn’s moon way ahead. “Saturn’s Moon Mimas looks like the Death Star,” wrote one fan.

Everyone after the Mars Dunes: God is clearly a Star Trek fan. Mimas: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/Gb13JejBCI — Rob (@TheYunners) June 15, 2019

With many such references about Mimas, Kirk wasn’t ready to lose the battle yet. “You think they want to take a stand on that hill?” Shatner wrote.

You think they want to take a stand on that hill? 🤔They side with the Empire then. 😉 Besides the delta could have been there longer. https://t.co/4pJaHhWIit — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 15, 2019

Hamill joined the debate and concluded that the newfound symbol was nothing, but an object that resembled a boomerang, and the two Space explorers took a potshot at each other.

The rivalry over the Mars discovery intrigued fans of both space-based films as the banter got everyone talking online. Fans are sharing memes and GIFs from both franchises claiming it’s the best tweet exchange ever!

Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek debuted on TV in 1966, a decade before George Lucas brought the Star Wars galaxy to the big screen in 1977.