Friday, June 26, 2020
NASA opens up Lunar Loo challenge for human waste management in space

The challenge, in partnership with HeroX, is a part of NASA’s Artemis mission, which plans to take the first woman and the next men to the moon by 2024.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2020 6:46:09 pm
NASA on Thursday launched a Lunar Loo challenge in an attempt to attract innovative solutions to solve the problem of human waste management in space.

Participants stand to win a cash prize of $35,000, which will be divided among the top three teams submitting the model of a toilet which will work not just in microgravity, but also lunar gravity.

The challenge, in partnership with HeroX, is a part of NASA’s Artemis mission, which plans to take the first woman and the next men to the moon by 2024.

Although space toilets already exist, the US space agency is looking for a more compact, efficient and most importantly something that works in space and in the moon’s gravity, which is about a sixth of that on the Earth’s surface.

