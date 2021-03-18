NASA shares stunning image of a supernova remnant, netizens in awe

According to a blog post by NASA, the supernova remnant was produced by a massive star that exploded in a nearby galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has made a good habit of leaving netizens in awe with their mesmerising space content. Their latest post about a supernova remnant, too, is nothing less than extraordinary and has already racked up over 25, 000 likes on Instagram.

The image, shared on NASA’s Chandra X-ray’s Instagram account, features Supernova Remnant E0102 which was once a massive star, 200,000 light-years afar.

Check it out here:

According to a blog post by NASA, the supernova remnant was produced by a massive star that exploded in a nearby galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the post here:

For the uninitiated, a supernova remnant is a structure that results from the explosion of a star in a supernova.

According to NASA, the phenomenon plays a pivotal role in our galaxy as it heats up the interstellar medium, distributes heavy elements throughout the galaxy and accelerates cosmic rays.