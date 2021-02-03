scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
‘Like a rose flower’: How netizens reacted to NASA’s picture of a pulsar

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 3, 2021 3:20:27 pm
NASA, NASA Instagram, Pulsar, NASA Pulsar image, NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory, Trending news, Indian Express newsNASA’ latest post about SXP 1062 left many mesmerised.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Tuesday shared a stunning picture of a pulsar, prompting a wide range of reactions online.

The picture, which was shared on the Instagram account of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, features the spinning, ultra-dense star known as SXP 1062.

According to a blog post by NASA, SXP 1062 is the bright white source on the right side of the image located in the middle of blue and red emissions.

NASA says that the SXP 106 interests astronomers for its unusually slow rotation, in contrast to other pulsars, which are found to revolve multiple times per second.

