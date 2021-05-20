‘Mesmerizing, captivating’: NASA’s latest post on Orion Nebula mesmerises netizens

Since being shared, the post has managed to garner almost a million likes.

NASA mesmerises its followers on Instagram with pictures from space at regular intervals. Their latest post featuring the Orion Nebula has left netizens intrigued.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the space agency shared an image of the Orion Nebula which is only 1,500 light-years away, making it the closest large star-forming region to Earth

The picture also features the Orion Bar, a ridge-like feature of gas and dust within the spectacular stellar nursery.

Because of its brightness and prominent location just below Orion’s belt, the nebula, also known as M42 can be spotted with the naked eye, NASA wrote, in a blog post.

