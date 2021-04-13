NASA’s latest post on ‘night shining’ clouds leaves netizens mesmerised

Since being shred, the picture has garnered over a million likes.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared an image of “night-shining” or Noctilucent clouds on their Instagram, leaving netizens mesmerised.

The clouds, also known as polar mesospheric clouds since they are often spotted huddled over the north and south poles, form above the earth’s surface, near the mesopause, a boundary of the mesosphere and thermosphere.

The cloud-like phenomena consist of ice crystals and are only visible during astronomical twilight.

“Pause. Do you like this view? We do, too,” NASA wrote while sharing a picture captured by the International Space Station (ISS) back in2016.

