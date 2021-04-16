NASA shares stunning images of Earth from space, leaves netizens in awe

Since being shared online, the pictures have managed to garner over a million likes.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Thursday shared mesmerising images of the Earth as viewed from space and the pictures have left netizens in awe.

According to the post, the pictures, shared on NASA’s official Instagram account, were taken from the vantage point of the International Space Station.

“In these stunning images, the natural systems – land, water, air, ice – connect to each other to bring life. No matter whether we are on land or in space, we are unified by this tiny blue planet – and that’s something to celebrate,” read a message from NASA as it shared the pictures online.

Take a look here:

Since being shared online, the pictures have managed to garner over a million likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here: