‘Time to peer into the universe’: NASA’s latest image of a galaxy cluster is a hit on social media

May 24, 2021 2:58:21 pm
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration recently shared an image of a galaxy cluster that is 3.5 billion light-years away from the Earth and the image is being widely shared on social media. The image, shared on the space agency’s Instagram account features the galactic cluster ACO S 295, as well as a jostling crowd of background galaxies and foreground stars.
“It’s time to peer into the universe…”NASA wrote while sharing the picture, which was originally taken by the Hubble telescope.
Take a look here:
“Galaxies of all shapes and sizes populate this image, ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy elliptical,” a blog post by NASA said.
Since being shared online, the image has managed to garner over 6 lakh likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-