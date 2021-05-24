scorecardresearch
Monday, May 24, 2021
‘Time to peer into the universe’: NASA’s latest image of a galaxy cluster is a hit on social media

“Galaxies of all shapes and sizes populate this image, ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy elliptical,” a blog post by NASA said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2021 2:58:21 pm
NASA, NASA images, NASA Instagram, NASA Hubble telescope, NASA ACO S 295, ACO S 295 galaxy cluster, Trending news, Indian Express newsSince being shared online, the image had managed to garner over 6 lakh likes.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration recently shared an image of a galaxy cluster that is 3.5 billion light-years away from the Earth and the image is being widely shared on social media. The image, shared on the space agency’s Instagram account features the galactic cluster ACO S 295, as well as a jostling crowd of background galaxies and foreground stars.

“It’s time to peer into the universe…”NASA wrote while sharing the picture, which was originally taken by the Hubble telescope.

Take a look here:

Since being shared online, the image has managed to garner over 6 lakh likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

