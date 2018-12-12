InSight tweets its first selfie on Mars, and the photo’s going viral

In 2014, the most viral selfie was the one Ellen DeGeneres took at the Oscars. In 2018, the most popular selfie seems to be one taken by a robot on Mars. NASA released a selfie taken by its not-so camera-shy InSight lander Tuesday, and the photo got everyone talking online.

The lander’s first selfie on Mars shows its solar panels and deck. Its scientific instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna on top of the deck were visible clearly against the Red Planet’s dusty planes.

In a statement explaining how the selfie was taken, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which manages the lander, said, “The spacecraft used a camera on its robotic arm to take its first selfie — a mosaic made up of 11 images.”

So although it looks like a single photo, the selfie has actually been created by stitching together many overlapping pictures.

“First #selfie! I’m feeling healthy, energized and whole. This is me on #Mars,” tweeted the official handle of the lander.

It also released a second photo of its “workspace” giving fans back on Earth a view of the environment it was working in.

Before I dig deep into #Mars, I’m focused on becoming more aware of my surroundings. That’ll help me place my instruments in the best spot on the surface. Here’s a new mosaic of my workspace, stitched together from 52 photos. More: https://t.co/IfIIWQjCOi pic.twitter.com/JfbPmUg2ec — NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) December 12, 2018

And the photo got Twitterati in a frenzy:

Here’s @NASAInSight writing about its first trip to Mars in the same way an Instagram influencer writes about their first trip to Bali. #blessed #peace https://t.co/QstKHxkBZG — Becca Caddy (@beccacaddy) December 12, 2018

Tell us if you meet Marvin the Martian https://t.co/1VILjig1t2 — Frenki Shqepa (@FShqepa) December 12, 2018

this is simply unreal and i hope i’m never unappreciative of all the awesome that made this picture possible. https://t.co/e0yewVncfw — becky (@remiquez) December 12, 2018

Robot selfies that are sent back From Mars are the Queen of all selfies. You’ll never be able to top that. https://t.co/KNtPui2u1h — Dr. Ladybugspicnic (@ladybugspicnic) December 12, 2018

Love these exotic vacation photos. https://t.co/lWLUoNdAV1 — Mooniac (@Mooniac) December 12, 2018

Question is how many selfie filters did it take to feel that way? 😂👍🏼 https://t.co/0YeFBMFfzK — This Bitch (@RobinT_Official) December 12, 2018

You look adorable nice selfie no photo bombers😕 https://t.co/78BdIIi4I2 — av (@Rvj10rj) December 12, 2018

Why did you cut off Martians photobombing your selfie??? — Claudio Sanhueza (@csanhuezalobos) December 11, 2018

So now Martians think this is what Earthlings look like. Great. — Matthew Skolnikoff (@mattsko) December 11, 2018

Pretty sure it’s next one should be with a Snapchat filter!!! 😍 https://t.co/qmFqKjGgBD — Shireen (@gypsyrapunzel) December 11, 2018

Now, *that* is a selfie I can approve of! https://t.co/DwrnfJvrgi — Marie Balon (@MarieBalon1) December 11, 2018

Look at this Skinny Legend. She is a Queen. https://t.co/5AfKIbtxVt — Garrett Allen (@eternally_g) December 11, 2018

Awesome! I will wait for you to share 360 pictures of #Mars. https://t.co/4SMVdHyra7 — Mark Manalang (@mapmanalang) December 11, 2018

This is amazing. The fact we can see this is incredible. What a time to be alive — Trevor McNamara (@Trevormc7) December 11, 2018

With all the insanity around us right now, take a moment to look at this selfie from Mars. Yes, Mars. https://t.co/7DuLzKC8TR — Graham Duncan (@GrahamDun) December 11, 2018

While it may not be the most shared #Selfie ever, it is by far the coolest selfie ever! #InSight https://t.co/Mvt03IK6PK — Patricia Guidetti (@PGiddy18) December 11, 2018

I cannot get enough of first-person narrative from space robots. ❤️ https://t.co/xXovzJwo1U — Jenny Phin (@stitchbitch) December 11, 2018

Just a reminder that not everything is shit. https://t.co/Np2xYvZBX5 — Chris Tregenza (@tregenza) December 11, 2018

Good news: there’s a planet nearby where everyone is “feeling healthy, energized and whole.” Bad news: it’s not Earth. https://t.co/Pl6f4hHiCP — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) December 11, 2018

You know you need to get your life on track when you’re deeply jealous of what is clearly a thriving robotic mars lander. https://t.co/wptPxn9THP — Melissa Gilden (@MelissaGilden) December 11, 2018

This just keeps on getting better and better! https://t.co/pvtucB1kxs — Candice Majewski (@CandiceMajewski) December 11, 2018

For more of these photos, you can follow InSight’s Twitter handle, which also seems to love to put out corny and tongue-and-cheek tweets as well.