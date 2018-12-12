InSight tweets its first selfie on Mars, and the photo’s going viral

Toggle Menu
The lander's first selfie on Mars shows its solar panels and deck, with the stark Mars landscape in the background.

The robotic lander’s first full selfie on Mars displays its solar panels and deck.

In 2014, the most viral selfie was the one Ellen DeGeneres took at the Oscars. In 2018, the most popular selfie seems to be one taken by a robot on Mars. NASA released a selfie taken by its not-so camera-shy InSight lander Tuesday, and the photo got everyone talking online.

The lander’s first selfie on Mars shows its solar panels and deck. Its scientific instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna on top of the deck were visible clearly against the Red Planet’s dusty planes.

In a statement explaining how the selfie was taken, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which manages the lander, said, “The spacecraft used a camera on its robotic arm to take its first selfie — a mosaic made up of 11 images.”

So although it looks like a single photo, the selfie has actually been created by stitching together many overlapping pictures.

“First #selfie! I’m feeling healthy, energized and whole. This is me on #Mars,” tweeted the official handle of the lander.

It also released a second photo of its “workspace” giving fans back on Earth a view of the environment it was working in.

And the photo got Twitterati in a frenzy:

For more of these photos, you can follow InSight’s Twitter handle, which also seems to love to put out corny and tongue-and-cheek tweets as well.

