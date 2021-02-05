This NASA image of Morocco’s Anti-Atlas Mountains leaves netizens in awe

NASA, NASA Instagram, NASA Anti-Atlas Mountains images, NASA infrared image Anti-Atlas Mountains, NASA morocco picture from space, morocco mountain range from space, Morocco viewed from space, infrared image Anti-Atlas Mountains, NASA infrared images, trending news, Indian Express news.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration on January 5 shared a colourful image of the Anti-Atlas Mountains in southwest Morocco, leaving netizens in awe.

The post, which was shared on NASA’s official Instagram account, featured the mountain range as viewed from about 708 km above the Earth’s surface.

The picture, taken in infrared light, highlighted the different layers of rocks and sediments, which according to the space agency gave the image a tie-and-dye appearance.

According to the post, the mountain range was formed as the result of the collision of African and Eurasian tectonic plates, around 80 million years ago.

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered over 3 lakh likes.