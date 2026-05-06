Nasa’s chilling space image: One of the world’s largest cities is sinking almost 10 inches a year

During the dry season between October 2025 and January 2026, the satellite mapped shifts beneath the city (Photo: Pexels)

One of the world’s largest cities is sinking at a pace so dramatic that it can now be observed from space. A new image released by Nasa revealed that parts of Mexico City are subsiding by more than half an inch each month, making it among the fastest-sinking capitals globally.

According to Nasa, Mexico City was built on what was once a high-altitude lakebed. Beneath it lies an ancient aquifer that supplies roughly 60 per cent of the drinking water for its 22 million residents.

Groundwater extraction, urban expansion

Decades of excessive groundwater extraction have depleted this resource, causing the land above to gradually collapse. The same overuse has also intensified an ongoing water crisis, raising fears of a “day zero” scenario, when water supplies could run out entirely, a Nasa report said.