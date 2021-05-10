Mother’s Day: NASA’s Instagram post shows site that ‘raised millions of young stars’

The post, since being posted, has managed to garner over one lakh likes.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, NASA’s Hubble shared an image of a sparking region of star birth, leaving netizens mesmerised.

Shared on Instagram, the post featured an image of a star-birth region called 30 Doradus, which has apparently “raised millions of young stars”.

“#HappyMothersDay from Hubble! This glittering region of star birth has “raised” millions of young stars. Called 30 Doradus…” the agency wrote, while sharing the picture.

According to Hubble, the region lies around 170,000 light-years away from earth, in the heart of Tarantula Nebula and is reportedly the largest visible star-forming site in a neighbouring galaxy.

