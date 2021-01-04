scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

NASA shares image of ‘slow motion firework’ in space that has lasted over 150 years

The image, which is of a doomed super-massive star 7,500 light-years away named Eta Carinae, was captured by NASA’s Hubble telescope.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 4, 2021 12:52:30 pm
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared an image of a ‘slow-motion firework’ in space that it says has lasted over 150 years. The image has since received plenty of reactions online.

According to the post, the massive star went through a “Great Eruption” in the 1840s that made it the second-brightest visible star in the sky for over a decade.

The explosion was so bright that the sailors at the time used it as an important navigational star, NASA said in the post.

Since being posted online, the post has received over 9 lakh likes. Take a look at some of the reactions to the post here:

Eta Carinae is a star system of at least two stars orbiting each other. Its combined luminosity is said to be greater than five million times that of the sun in our solar system.

