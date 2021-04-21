scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
NASA shares an image of ‘cosmic rose’ in latest post, leaves netizens mesmerised

Shared on the official Instagram of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope’s, the post features Interacting Galaxies Arp 273

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2021 12:17:49 pm
NASA, NASA Hubble, Instagram, NASA Cosmic rose, NASA Arp 273 galaxy, Arp 273 galaxy pictures, NASA rose like galaxy, Arp 273, Trending news, Indian Express news.Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered over one lakh likes.

Time and again, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has mesmerised its social media followers with photographs and videos of space. And their latest post about a “cosmic rose” serves as a perfect testimony.

Shared on the official Instagram of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope’s, the post features Interacting Galaxies Arp 273, which is a combination of spiral galaxy UGC 1810 and its companion galaxy below, known as UGC 1813.

According to a blog post by NASA, Arp 273 lies in the constellation Andromeda and is roughly 300 million light-years away from Earth.

“A cosmic rose, just for you!,” NASA wrote while sharing the picture. Take a look here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered over one lakh likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

