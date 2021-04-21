NASA shares an image of ‘cosmic rose’ in latest post, leaves netizens mesmerised

April 21, 2021 12:17:49 pm
Time and again, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has mesmerised its social media followers with photographs and videos of space. And their latest post about a “cosmic rose” serves as a perfect testimony.
Shared on the official Instagram of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope’s, the post features Interacting Galaxies Arp 273, which is a combination of spiral galaxy UGC 1810 and its companion galaxy below, known as UGC 1813.
According to a blog post by NASA, Arp 273 lies in the constellation Andromeda and is roughly 300 million light-years away from Earth.
“A cosmic rose, just for you!,” NASA wrote while sharing the picture. Take a look here:
Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered over one lakh likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
