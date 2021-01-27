scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
NASA shares images of ‘cosmic sparkle’ from a dwarf galaxy, leaves netizens in awe

Shared on the official Instagram of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope's, the picture is of I Zwicky 18, a dwarf, an irregular galaxy which is estimated to be 59 million light-years away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 27, 2021 4:35:15 pm
NASA recently graced the internet with a ‘cosmic sparkle’ from an irregular dwarf galaxy and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it.

The post further explains that the bluish-white colours in the picture are two major start burst regions where “stars are forming at a furious rate”.

I Zwicky 18 is situated in the constellation Ursa Major. The galaxy was first identified by Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky in the 1930s.

