NASA shares images of ‘cosmic sparkle’ from a dwarf galaxy, leaves netizens in awe

NASA recently graced the internet with a ‘cosmic sparkle’ from an irregular dwarf galaxy and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it.

Shared on the official Instagram of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope’s, the picture is of I Zwicky 18, a dwarf and irregular galaxy, which is estimated to be 59 million light-years away.

The post further explains that the bluish-white colours in the picture are two major start burst regions where “stars are forming at a furious rate”.

Take a look here:

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 70,000 likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

I Zwicky 18 is situated in the constellation Ursa Major. The galaxy was first identified by Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky in the 1930s.