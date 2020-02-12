NASA debunks myth behind #BroomstickChallenge

The post, which instantly went viral on several social media platforms, prompted many to give the #BroomstickChallenge a try. The post, which instantly went viral on several social media platforms, prompted many to give the #BroomstickChallenge a try.

Following the virality of the #BroomstickChallenge, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was forced to issue a clarification and an explanation busting the myth behind the “standing broom”.

“Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenge, showing that basic physics works every day of the year — not just February 10th,” read the tweet.

Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenge, showing that basic physics works every day of the year — not just February 10th. pic.twitter.com/4TTbI3mvzd — NASA (@NASA) February 11, 2020

It all began with a tweet shared on February 10, claiming that according to NASA, a broom can stand upright only on that particular day due to the “gravitation pull”.

“Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull…I didn’t believe it at first but OMG!” Shared along with a 19-second clip.

Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull…I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt — mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

The post, which instantly went viral on several social media platforms, prompted many to give the #BroomstickChallenge a try. Here, take a look:

we had to go test it… pic.twitter.com/DNtkOlLRGd — Dyantá D. Harris (@dyantaatnaydh) February 10, 2020

AYE I DIDNT BELIEVE IT AT FIRST EITHER 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zHTopEtKah — lito 👩🏾‍🚀 (@carlww5) February 10, 2020

She just made me mad😂😂😂😂 Twitter this better not work tomorrow 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5tfo91BwSE — THRILLA🅿️ (@YaBoiThrilla) February 10, 2020

just vibing pic.twitter.com/zkcCL6XvOC — the vibe formally known as 🥺 (@regalfrequency) February 10, 2020

This forced NASA to step in and bust the myth. Did you give this viral challenge a try? Tell us in the comments section below.

