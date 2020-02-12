Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
NASA debunks myth behind #BroomstickChallenge

It all began with a tweet shared on February 10, claiming that according to NASA, a broom can stand upright only on that particular day due to the "gravitation pull".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 12, 2020 8:05:58 pm
NASA, broomstick challenge, NASA broomstick challenge viral video The post, which instantly went viral on several social media platforms, prompted many to give the #BroomstickChallenge a try.

Following the virality of the #BroomstickChallenge, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was forced to issue a clarification and an explanation busting the myth behind the “standing broom”.

“Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenge, showing that basic physics works every day of the year — not just February 10th,” read the tweet.

“Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull…I didn’t believe it at first but OMG!” Shared along with a 19-second clip.

The post, which instantly went viral on several social media platforms, prompted many to give the #BroomstickChallenge a try. Here, take a look:

This forced NASA to step in and bust the myth. Did you give this viral challenge a try? Tell us in the comments section below.

