NASA debunks myth behind #BroomstickChallenge

Following the virality of the #BroomstickChallenge, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was forced to issue a clarification and an explanation busting the myth behind the “standing broom”.
“Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenge, showing that basic physics works every day of the year — not just February 10th,” read the tweet.
Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenge, showing that basic physics works every day of the year — not just February 10th. pic.twitter.com/4TTbI3mvzd
— NASA (@NASA) February 11, 2020
It all began with a tweet shared on February 10, claiming that according to NASA, a broom can stand upright only on that particular day due to the “gravitation pull”.
“Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull…I didn’t believe it at first but OMG!” Shared along with a 19-second clip.
Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull…I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt
— mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020
The post, which instantly went viral on several social media platforms, prompted many to give the #BroomstickChallenge a try. Here, take a look:
we had to go test it… pic.twitter.com/DNtkOlLRGd
— Dyantá D. Harris (@dyantaatnaydh) February 10, 2020
AYE I DIDNT BELIEVE IT AT FIRST EITHER 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zHTopEtKah
— lito 👩🏾🚀 (@carlww5) February 10, 2020
She just made me mad😂😂😂😂 Twitter this better not work tomorrow 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5tfo91BwSE
— THRILLA🅿️ (@YaBoiThrilla) February 10, 2020
I’ve been lied to pic.twitter.com/RPW9SxxXVy
— ♿️ (@jaayyalsina) February 11, 2020
just vibing pic.twitter.com/zkcCL6XvOC
— the vibe formally known as 🥺 (@regalfrequency) February 10, 2020
YOOOO I TRIED IT! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qTpoBh63Nf
— consuela 🌞 (@atkelli_) February 10, 2020
This forced NASA to step in and bust the myth. Did you give this viral challenge a try? Tell us in the comments section below.
