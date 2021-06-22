Nasa celebrates World Music Day with ‘sonification’ video of Cat’s Eye nebula

As per the post, light that is further from the centre is heard as higher pitches while brighter light is louder

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) joined in on the World Music Day celebrations by sharing a sonification video of a nebula. The post, which was shared on the space agency’s Instagram handle, featured the Cat’s Eye nebula.

For the uninitiated, sonification is the process of using sound waves to interpret real data and Nasa’s sonification projects provide a fresh perspective into reading space data.

“Jam out to the cosmos on #WorldMusicDay. This sonification of the Cat’s Eye Nebula represents data from the image in sound!” the space agency wrote while sharing the video.

As per the post, light that is further from the centre is heard as higher pitches while brighter light is louder. While the X-ray data from Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Observatory are represented by a harsher sound, the visible light data from the agency’s Hubble telescope sound smoother.

Situated in the northern constellation of Draco, the Cat’s Eye nebula lies 3,262 light-years away from the Earth.

Nasa shared the sonification video as the world celebrated World Music Day across the globe. Celebrated every year on June 21, the day promotes and celebrates music.

Though people usually celebrate the occasion with day-long music concerts, in Covid times, celebrations have gone virtual with musicians performing on your screens.