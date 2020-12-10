NASA’s latest sonification of Crab Nebula image impresses netizens

According to NASA, the Crab Nebula is a result of a supernova and was discovered back in 1054 A.D. It is situated in the constellation of Taurus over 6,500 light-years away from Earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared a sonification video of the Crab Nebula, that has impressed many on the internet.

Shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the video shows a particular picture of a nebula transformed into music on the basis of its different colours.

While the blue and white shades in the picture were translated into bass, and the pinks were translated into woodwinds.

For the uninitiated, sonification is the process of mapping certain aspects of data in order to produce sound signals.

Many who came across the video also pointed out the music produced by the sonification process was similar to the background score of the Hollywood film ‘Interstellar’.

The whole universe is a beautiful symphony — Shraddha (@Shraddh59014266) December 10, 2020

Purple Haze — Mark James (@MarkJam32511785) December 9, 2020

Fantastic sound 🥰 — Þorríðr (@starahhh) December 9, 2020

Sounds like it’s something Hans Zimmer would compose — Borcine (@CCCorbinoes) December 9, 2020

To me, this is the voice of God thru math and music. — iLoreto🛡️ (@_iloreto) December 9, 2020

What a beautiful symphony! Thank you! — Debbie Bryan (@LovesFiveFarms) December 9, 2020

Sounds ✨a ma z i n g✨ just like a cosmic tune 💕 — (🎄) ✦ ❅❝ 𝕵𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖑𝖊 𝕸𝖊𝖑┊ꜱɪɴɢʟᴇ ᴍᴇʟ ❞❅ ✦ (🎄) (@uniPARTYiii_alt) December 9, 2020

Sounds like the start up of a console lol — Lücifer (@SomeLucifer) December 9, 2020

Oh, this is WONDERFUL! 🥰 — Niki Morgan 🖖😷🙂👍 (@morgannike49) December 9, 2020

The space agency said it had used data acquired by its Chanda X-ray Observatory, as well as the Spitzer Space Telescope and Hubble, to generate the audio.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 2 lakh times on Twitter.

