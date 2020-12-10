scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 10, 2020
NASA’s latest sonification of Crab Nebula image impresses netizens

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2020 1:47:21 pm
According to NASA, the Crab Nebula is a result of a supernova and was discovered back in 1054 A.D. It is situated in the constellation of Taurus over 6,500 light-years away from Earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared a sonification video of the Crab Nebula, that has impressed many on the internet.

Shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the video shows a particular picture of a nebula transformed into music on the basis of its different colours.

While the blue and white shades in the picture were translated into bass, and the pinks were translated into woodwinds.

For the uninitiated, sonification is the process of mapping certain aspects of data in order to produce sound signals.

Many who came across the video also pointed out the music produced by the sonification process was similar to the background score of the Hollywood film ‘Interstellar’.

The space agency said it had used data acquired by its Chanda X-ray Observatory, as well as the Spitzer Space Telescope and Hubble, to generate the audio.

According to NASA, the Crab Nebula is a result of a supernova and was discovered back in 1054 A.D. It is situated in the constellation of Taurus, over 6,500 light-years away from Earth

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 2 lakh times on Twitter.

