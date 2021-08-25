NASA shares video of ‘cosmic rose’, leaves netizens fascinated

The wonders of outer space have often intrigued netizens and NASA’s latest post showcasing a ‘cosmic rose’ has left many fascinated.

Posted by @nasahubble on Instagram, the video shows two galaxies distorted by their mutual gravitational pull and hence creating a mesmerizing visual resembling a rose. “A sweet cosmic rose to brighten your day,” read the caption of the post that explained how the “stunning galactic masterpiece” was formed.

Watch the video here:

According to the post, which has now gone viral with over 43,000 likes, the video features Arp 273, a pair of interacting galaxies which lie around 300 million light-years away, in the Andromeda constellation.

The two galaxies, distorted by their mutual gravitational pull, create a stunning galactic masterpiece resembling a rose. Spread far across space and time, this visualization offers a unique three-dimensional view of the pair of interacting galaxies as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

The beauty of the video has left social media users amazed, with many appreciating the wonders of the universe. ”Thank you dearest Hubble. It’s so beautiful” read one of the many comments on the viral post.