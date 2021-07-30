Solar fart or zit? Netizens react after NASA shares footage of Sun’s Coronal Mass Ejection

Since being posted, the video has managed to garner over 2 million views on the social media platform.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration recently shared spectacular footage of a phenomenon known as Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), prompting a slew of reactions online.

The space agency on June 29 took to their Instagram, sharing a video that showed the Sun shooting colossal waves of solar plasma.

The ejection happens when a confined solar atmosphere called corona suddenly and violently release bubbles of gas and magnetic fields. A large CME can contain a billion tons of matter that can be accelerated to several million miles per hour in a spectacular explosion.

According to NASA, the particular footage of CME, as seen in extreme ultraviolet rays, were taken by Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in 2013.

CMEs are even said to be powerful enough to temporarily overload electrical systems on Earth if power companies are not prepared.

“Our review of the solar system? One star“, the space agency wrote, sharing the video clip.

