Have you heard the Cat’s Eye Nebula sing yet? NASA video going viral

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration recently shared a data sonification video of Cat’s Eye nebula, leaving netizens mesmerised.

The video, which was shared on NASA’s Instagram account, features the planetary nebulae NGC 6543, nicknamed the ‘Cat’s Eye Nebula’, in sound format.

For the uninitiated, sonification is the process of mapping certain aspects of data in order to produce sound signals and NASA’s data sonification projects aiming to change the way people interpret space data.

“It’s not over till the Cat’s Eye nebula sings,” NASA wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered two million views.

Different colours in the post were translated into higher and lower pitches. While X-rays are represented by a harsher sound, the visible light data translated to a smoother one.