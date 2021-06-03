NASA astronaut shares picture of Himalayas from space, netizens say ‘majestic’

The pictures mesmerised many on the internet, with netizens taking to the comment section reacting to it.

NASA astronaut and flight engineer for the International Space Station (ISS) Mark T Vande Hei recently shared a picture of the Himalayan range as viewed from space and the picture has left netizens mesmerised.

“Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I cannot get enough views like this,” he wrote while sharing the picture on Twitter.

Take a look here:

Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021

Situated in South and East Asia separating the plains of the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau, the Himalayan range contains many of Earth’s highest peaks, including Mount Everest.

The pictures mesmerised many on the internet, with netizens reacting to it. Take a look here:

How beautiful ! 🤩Looks like we can touch the snow❄️ ! It’s incredible ! Thank you very much Mark !👏👍🌏🌍🌎 — Mira La Praline 🌺 (@MiraLaPraline) June 2, 2021

SPECTACULAR!!!🌟🌟🌟✨✨✨

THANK-YOU FOR SHARING. — Gloria Chairez (@vulcan54) June 3, 2021

Such a majestic view 😍 I should say you guys are so fortunate that us — Ram (@t00reytwi) June 2, 2021

It’s So Beautiful 😍😍😍 — pViX (@i4Nutella) June 2, 2021

Amazing #1 place forever 🌍 — Ujjawal Patel (@UjjawalPatel16) June 2, 2021

Awesome phtoto. Pleasure to see heaven on earth. — Parminder Kaur (@Parmind09703224) June 2, 2021

Breathtaking!! — Roe Barra (@BarraRoe) June 3, 2021

Beyond Awesome, How Nature can Touch the Soul — Armando (@Armando17820449) June 3, 2021

The Himalayas are magnificent. Thanks for the photo. — Anne-Marie Hancock (@AnneMarieHanco7) June 2, 2021

Apart from Vande Hei, astronaut Shane Kimbrough also shared an aerial video of the Italian city Turin. “Turin, Italy – a city with rich history and culture in northern Italy is easy to spot from @Space_Station,” he wrote, sharing the image of the city.

Turin, Italy – a city with rich history and culture in northern Italy is easy to spot from @Space_Station. Buona Notte Italia! pic.twitter.com/omftGKHoOZ — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) June 1, 2021

Recently, NASA on Instagram had shared an orbital photograph of Istanbul taken from the ISS, which had gone viral on the internet.