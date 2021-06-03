scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 03, 2021
Most read

NASA astronaut shares picture of Himalayas from space, netizens say ‘majestic’

“Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I cannot get enough views like this,” he wrote while sharing the picture on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2021 6:56:36 pm
NASA astronauts, the Himalayas from space, Mark T Vande Hei Himalayas from space picture, Himalayas from ISS, Himalayas from International Space Station, Himalayan rage from space, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe pictures mesmerised many on the internet, with netizens taking to the comment section reacting to it.

NASA astronaut and flight engineer for the International Space Station (ISS) Mark T Vande Hei recently shared a picture of the Himalayan range as viewed from space and the picture has left netizens mesmerised.

“Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I cannot get enough views like this,” he wrote while sharing the picture on Twitter.

Take a look here:

Situated in South and East Asia separating the plains of the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau, the Himalayan range contains many of Earth’s highest peaks, including Mount Everest.

The pictures mesmerised many on the internet, with netizens reacting to it. Take a look here:

Apart from Vande Hei, astronaut Shane Kimbrough also shared an aerial video of the Italian city Turin. “Turin, Italy – a city with rich history and culture in northern Italy is easy to spot from @Space_Station,” he wrote, sharing the image of the city.

Recently, NASA on Instagram had shared an orbital photograph of Istanbul taken from the ISS, which had gone viral on the internet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 03: Latest News

Advertisement