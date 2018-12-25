WATCH: NASA astronaut struggles to walk on Earth after 197 days in space

After spending extended periods of time in Space, simple tasks like walking could become extremely difficult. Astronaut A.J. (Drew) Feustel, who returned to Earth after spending 197 days aboard the International Space Station, shared a video of him struggling to adapt to Earth’s gravity.

Recorded on October 5, the video features a visibly fragile Feustel struggling to walk even for a short distance.

Feustel tweeted, “Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment…I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel.”

Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment…I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel pic.twitter.com/KsFuJgoYXh — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) December 20, 2018

According to NASA, Expedition 56 Commander Drew Feustel and Flight Engineer Ricky Arnold completed the sixth spacewalk at the International Space Station this year. The video, that went viral, created quite a buzz on social media with many wishing the astronaut a speedy recovery.

