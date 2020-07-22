Here is how lightning looks from space as captured in video by Nasa astronaut

While lightning strikes are a common occurrence in monsoon season, have you ever wondered how such a phenomenon will look from space? Recently, Nasa astronaut Bob Behnken gave netizens a new perspective when he shared a glimpse of lightning caught during a thunderstorm from the space.
“Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing,” wrote Behnken while sharing the clip, which has been viewed over 69,000 times and gone viral on several social media platforms. The 9-second video shows intermittent violet flashes of lightning among the dark clouds.
Watch the video here:
Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/eLCGMTbfTY
— Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 21, 2020
Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with comments from netizens mesmerised by the video. “Beautiful. I love this perspective. Not something I’ve ever seen,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.
Amazing view.. https://t.co/ZwSSCVvSnJ
— Nishant Tamrakar (@tamrakar88) July 22, 2020
This is our magical Earth https://t.co/b1v97ZWv0X
— Ross Brown 🚀 (@RossEngineer) July 22, 2020
This is absolutely glorious. https://t.co/hyMpJWYUnZ
— Quail (@312pigsofwar) July 22, 2020
If you need a lil spark to your life ✨ https://t.co/3QVL0jPkGr
— Natasha Varma Reddy (@NatashaVarma) July 22, 2020
Beautiful. I love this perspective. Not something I’ve ever seen!!! https://t.co/r8vCEsqHGD
— Terisa Clark (@ClarkTerisa) July 22, 2020
Breathtaking.
— Mel. 🐬 (@KahramanMelike) July 21, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.