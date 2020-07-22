scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
COVID19

Here is how lightning looks from space as captured in video by Nasa astronaut

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens expressing astonishment over the clip. "Beautiful. I love this perspective. Not something I've ever seen," read one of the many comments on the viral video. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 22, 2020 4:08:34 pm
NASA, Astronaut shares clip of lightning seen from space, spaceX, elon musk, dragon vehicle, The 9-second video shows lightning in the sky, taken from space.c

While lightning strikes are a common occurrence in monsoon season, have you ever wondered how such a phenomenon will look from space? Recently, Nasa astronaut Bob Behnken gave netizens a new perspective when he shared a glimpse of lightning caught during a thunderstorm from the space.

“Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing,” wrote Behnken while sharing the clip, which has been viewed over 69,000 times and gone viral on several social media platforms. The 9-second video shows intermittent violet flashes of lightning among the dark clouds.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with comments from netizens mesmerised by the video. “Beautiful. I love this perspective. Not something I’ve ever seen,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement