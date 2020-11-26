scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 26, 2020
NASA astronaut Victor Glover shares his first video of Earth from the space station

“Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!” astronaut Victor Glover wrote while sharing the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 26, 2020 2:29:27 pm
NASA , NASA astronaut Victor Glover first video from space, video of earth from space, Viral video, Indian Express newsThe short clip, shared on Twitter, was taken from the window of Dragon Resilience and shows the curve of the earth.

Victor Glover, who recently arrived at the International Space Station, shared his first video of the Earth taken from space and its being shared widely on social media.

The NASA astronaut was part of the Crew-1 mission that transported a total of four astronauts to the space station aboard the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule on November 15.

“Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!” Glover wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Glover with his commander Michael Hopkins and fellow astronauts Shannon Walker docked with the space station on November 16 after taking off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

With the mission, Glover made history by becoming first African-American astronaut to live on the space station for a long duration, AP reported.

