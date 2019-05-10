Astronaut pays tribute to Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew on International Space Station

Peter Mayhew who played the beloved character Chewbacca in Star Wars films passed away on April 30, leaving fans around the world heartbroken. And as tributes poured in for the actor, who played the Wookiee sidekick to Han Solo, one of the best ones has come from the International Space Station.

In a touching tribute, astronaut Nick Hague fixed a photo of Mayhew to one of the International Space Station’s (ISS) windows with the Earth in the background.

“Honoring Peter Mayhew (also known as Chewbacca) up here on @Space_Station. Thank you Peter for inspiring generations of explorers,” Hague tweeted.

Honoring Peter Mayhew (also known as Chewbacca) up here on @Space_Station. Thank you Peter for inspiring generations of explorers. pic.twitter.com/YJTZrxVwCm — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) May 8, 2019

The tribute struck a chord with Star Wars fans, who praised the astronaut for his tribute. Many Star Wars fans also noted the resemblance of the ISS window to that of Millennium Falcon. The tribute left many Mayhew fans teary-eyed, including Mark Hamill.

To infinity and beyond, my friend. No one’s ever really gone when they’re in our hearts forever. 💔 #ThankYouPeter#AlwaysWithUs https://t.co/xfDhCrzMjj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 9, 2019

And i am crying again. https://t.co/fjSEriqA2Q — Gianfootography (@gianfootography) May 10, 2019

The very best way ever imagined to honor our dearest wookie. The wookie does roar, but now, he also does soar! https://t.co/YhLHJ37O7U — Sigit Prayoga (@andureyas) May 10, 2019

This choked me up more than Endgame. https://t.co/KTEhqLMTso — Joey H. ♿️ (@ZentheZebra) May 9, 2019

Chewy back in the Falcon — Edie Craddock (@EdieCraddock) May 9, 2019

Not gonna lie, this made me tear up… pic.twitter.com/nrH0AjcdVp — Evl Hamburglar (@Evlhamburglar) May 9, 2019

Hopefully the family of @TheWookieeRoars will see this. It’s pretty awesome! Well done ISS. — Matt Pearson (@mattpearson77) May 9, 2019

Oh my heart. Thank you Nick and Space Station Team 💖 — Liisa Lee 🔜 #DnDLive2019 (@Liisabelle) May 8, 2019

Lovely sentiment . Does NASA know you’re flying a TIE fighter when you’re meant to be at work ? pic.twitter.com/2Vtc90OFQC — Steve Hall (@soundofsleat) May 8, 2019

Mayhew, whose face was never seen in the Star Wars films – his entire body was always clothed in his Wookiee costume – died at his North Texas home at age 74. The tall, lanky performer made his first appearance as Chewbacca in the landmark 1977 sci-fi action-thriller Star Wars, and went on to co-star in four more films in the blockbuster series – The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Revenge of the Sith and The Force Awakens.

His sudden demise days before the Star Wars Day left on-screen companion Harrison Ford, and teammates Mark Hamill and George Lucas among others, in shock.