Astronaut pays tribute to Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew on International Space Station

In a touching tribute, astronaut Nick Hague fixed a photo of Mayhew to one of the International Space Station's (ISS) windows with the Earth in the background. Now, the homage has left his fans teary-eyed.

Chewbacca, the co-pilot of Millennium Falcon got an out of the world tribute in the Space thanks to a NASA astronaut. (Source: Nick Hague/ Twitter)

Peter Mayhew who played the beloved character Chewbacca in Star Wars films passed away on April 30, leaving fans around the world heartbroken. And as tributes poured in for the actor, who played the Wookiee sidekick to Han Solo, one of the best ones has come from the International Space Station.

“Honoring Peter Mayhew (also known as Chewbacca) up here on @Space_Station. Thank you Peter for inspiring generations of explorers,” Hague tweeted.

The tribute struck a chord with Star Wars fans, who praised the astronaut for his tribute. Many Star Wars fans also noted the resemblance of the ISS window to that of Millennium Falcon. The tribute left many Mayhew fans teary-eyed, including Mark Hamill.

Mayhew, whose face was never seen in the Star Wars films – his entire body was always clothed in his Wookiee costume – died at his North Texas home at age 74. The tall, lanky performer made his first appearance as Chewbacca in the landmark 1977 sci-fi action-thriller Star Wars, and went on to co-star in four more films in the blockbuster series – The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Revenge of the Sith and The Force Awakens.

His sudden demise days before the Star Wars Day left on-screen companion Harrison Ford, and teammates Mark Hamill and George Lucas among others, in shock.

