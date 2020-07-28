NASA astronaut shares stunning photos of sunrise on the space station

In a series of pictures, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken captured breathtaking first moment of a sunrise as seen from space. (Twitter/ Bob Behnken) In a series of pictures, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken captured breathtaking first moment of a sunrise as seen from space. (Twitter/ Bob Behnken)

After sharing a breathtaking video of what lightning looks like from space, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken has now shared pictures of what a sunrise looks like.

In a series of pictures, the astronaut has captured breathtaking images of what a sunrise looks like in space.

Since being shared, the post has received over 58,000 likes with more than 90,000 people reacting to it. Here’s how people reacted:

Nice pictures I always wondered how it was sunrise for you guys on space — Rafael Maria (@rafasm_oficial) July 27, 2020

That is amazing. Not a visible star. Just a sliver of light in the abyss of darkness. — Nanc Branch (@BranchNanc) July 27, 2020

astronauts get to enjoy their morning coffee several times each day. 😎 — Gdiddy (@gnelson19561) July 27, 2020

wow beautiful photos bob i wish you and Doug a safe return to earth i will be watching live — Emily rebecca (@Emilyrebecca11) July 27, 2020

Bob, I think you should stay up there for a very long time and send us amazing picture like these. You are truly a gifted photographer on top of everything else you do up there. We appreciate you. — Kouros (@KourosMohit) July 27, 2020

Not one star in space. Amazing! — 🐻 hcir erp (@King960084197) July 27, 2020

Thanks for the sharing. Amazing and nice pictures as always. I discovered the earth from the ISS with our French local @Thom_astro . Great time over our beautiful home. — matt vandersson (@VanderssonMatt) July 27, 2020

Totally awesome and better than my view. On earth😷. I would say stay as long as you can to see God’s great big world but I know the family and team members on earth are missing you; so, safe flight back and thanks for sharing science and God’s world. — E. Smith (@Erv461) July 28, 2020

The International Space Station (ISS) orbits the Earth every 90 minutes and sees 16 sunrises a day.

Behnken, along with Doug Hurley travelled to the ISS in SpaceX’s first manned flight in May. They are expected to return to Earth on August 2, spending two months in space.

