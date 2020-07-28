scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
NASA astronaut shares stunning photos of sunrise on the space station

The International Space Station (ISS) orbits the Earth every 90 minutes and sees 16 sunrises a day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 28, 2020 5:52:03 pm
NASA, Sunrise from space, Bob Behnken, NASA astronaut, International Space Station, ISS, Trending news, Indian Express news In a series of pictures, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken captured breathtaking first moment of a sunrise as seen from space. (Twitter/ Bob Behnken)

After sharing a breathtaking video of what lightning looks like from space, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken has now shared pictures of what a sunrise looks like.

In a series of pictures, the astronaut has captured breathtaking images of what a sunrise looks like in space.

Since being shared, the post has received over 58,000 likes with more than 90,000 people reacting to it. Here’s how people reacted:

The International Space Station (ISS) orbits the Earth every 90 minutes and sees 16 sunrises a day.

Behnken, along with Doug Hurley travelled to the ISS in SpaceX’s first manned flight in May. They are expected to return to Earth on August 2, spending two months in space.

