‘Amaze Amaze Amaze’: Nasa’s Artemis II crew brings Rocky from Project Hail Mary to life during Moon flyby

Two very different space stories are grabbing global attention right now—one unfolding in reality, the other on screen. On one hand, Nasa is flying Artemis II, its first crewed journey toward the Moon in over five decades. On the other hand, fans are buzzing about Project Hail Mary, the Ryan Gosling-led film based on Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir. In a moment that delighted space enthusiasts, these two worlds unexpectedly collided.
During Nasa’s live broadcast of Artemis II’s lunar flyby, Mission Control slipped in a subtle nod to the sci-fi story. Commander Reid Wiseman was describing a breathtaking view from space when the team on Earth responded with a familiar line: “Amaze! Amaze! Amaze!,” a direct reference to Rocky, the beloved alien character from the novel and film. The timing made it even more special. The crew had already watched Project Hail Mary before launch, making the callback feel like an inside joke shared across space and Earth.
Wiseman, meanwhile, painted a vivid picture of what he was seeing: “We just realized we have Earth at window four and the Moon at window three… The Moon is about three to four times the size of the Earth… and the Earth is just a small crescent out there. It’s magnificent… Such a majestic view out here.” Mission Control’s playful reply followed: “Amaze! Amaze! Amaze! Thank you, Reid.”
Rocky’s “Amaze, Amaze, Amaze” catchphrase was mentioned in NASA communications with the Artemis II crew. pic.twitter.com/2c45nuGdiR
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 6, 2026
For fans of the story, the quote instantly clicked. In Project Hail Mary, Rocky uses “Amaze! Amaze! Amaze!” to express excitement as he learns to communicate with human astronaut Ryland Grace.
Online, the moment quickly took off. The film’s official account joked, “Now that’s an ‘amaze’ heard ’round the world!” while fans celebrated the crossover, with one writing, “We are officially living in the future. Amaze, Amaze, Amaze!”
Now that’s an “amaze” heard ’round the world! https://t.co/RTzR1knDFl
— Project Hail Mary (@projecthailmary) April 6, 2026
Another user wrote, “Rocky out there inspiring space pioneers like a boss.” A third user commented, “Being super invested in artemis and phm simultaneously has me jumping in my room so bad.”
The director of the movie, Christopher Miller, also reposted the video on his X account.
The Artemis II mission itself is already historic. Launched on April 1, 2026, it’s a 10-day crewed test flight designed to push the Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket to their limits. The mission is set to travel farther from Earth than any human before, surpassing the distance record set during Apollo 13 mission, before returning on April 10.