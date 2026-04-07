‘Amaze Amaze Amaze’: Nasa’s Artemis II crew brings Rocky from Project Hail Mary to life during Moon flyby

The crew had already watched Project Hail Mary before launch, making the callback feel like an inside joke shared across space and Earth

Two very different space stories are grabbing global attention right now—one unfolding in reality, the other on screen. On one hand, Nasa is flying Artemis II, its first crewed journey toward the Moon in over five decades. On the other hand, fans are buzzing about Project Hail Mary, the Ryan Gosling-led film based on Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir. In a moment that delighted space enthusiasts, these two worlds unexpectedly collided.

During Nasa’s live broadcast of Artemis II’s lunar flyby, Mission Control slipped in a subtle nod to the sci-fi story. Commander Reid Wiseman was describing a breathtaking view from space when the team on Earth responded with a familiar line: “Amaze! Amaze! Amaze!,” a direct reference to Rocky, the beloved alien character from the novel and film. The timing made it even more special. The crew had already watched Project Hail Mary before launch, making the callback feel like an inside joke shared across space and Earth.