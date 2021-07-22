scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
‘Summer is in full bloom’: NASA shares aerial view of phytoplankton bloom, netizens impressed

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2021 3:16:36 pm
NASA, NASA Instagram, Ariel view of Phytoplankton bloom, phytoplankton bloom from space, phytoplanktons bloom satellite image, Viral news, Trending news, Indian express newsMany who came across the space agency’s post compared the plumes of turquoise colour to the swirls of planet Jupiter.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared pictures of phytoplanktons in bloom. Pictures shared on the space agency’s Instagram account featured phytoplanktons in plumes of turquoise, green, and light blue.

While the first picture is of the Phytoplankton bloom in the Baltic sea, the second and third pictures are from the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Labrador Sea respectively.

Phytoplankton are microscopic organisms that live in watery environments, both salty and fresh.

They are the foundation of the aquatic food web, feeding everything from microscopic, animal-like zooplankton to multi-tonne whales.

Many who came across the space agency’s post compared the plumes of turquoise colour to the swirls of planet Jupiter. Some also compared the picture to a Van Gogh painting.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

