scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

‘You’ll get a kick out of this’: NASA shares picture of Tampa, Florida as viewed from ISS

According to the post, the picture shared on NASA’s official Instagram was captured by astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 9, 2021 12:24:05 pm
NASA, areal video of Tampa, Florida, super bowl LV host city, NASA Instagram, NASA ISS, NASA international space station Florida image, Florida areal video, Florida as viewed from space, Trending news, Indian Express news.“You’ll get a kick out of this!,” NASA wrote while sharing the picture.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared an aerial view of Tampa, Florida, the host city of Super Bowl LV. The picture shared on NASA’s official Instagram page was captured by astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

Noguchi arrived aboard the station on the Crew Dragon spacecraft, along with fellow astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker of NASA.

“You’ll get a kick out of this!,” NASA wrote while sharing the picture, which was also shared by Noguchi on his Twitter account.

Check it out:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs, 31–9.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X