‘You’ll get a kick out of this’: NASA shares picture of Tampa, Florida as viewed from ISS

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared an aerial view of Tampa, Florida, the host city of Super Bowl LV. The picture shared on NASA’s official Instagram page was captured by astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

Noguchi arrived aboard the station on the Crew Dragon spacecraft, along with fellow astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker of NASA.

“You’ll get a kick out of this!,” NASA wrote while sharing the picture, which was also shared by Noguchi on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs, 31–9.