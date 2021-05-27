‘Hey, Istanbul. You’re glowing!’: NASA shares stunning image of city from space

According to the post, the image was captured on May 10, 2021 from the ISS as it orbited 263 miles above the Black Sea.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared an orbital photograph of Istanbul taken from the International Space Station (ISS), and the image has left netizens mesmerised.

Taking to Instagram, the space agency shared the image, which has captured the night lights of Turkey’s most famous city, split by the Bosporus and the Golden Horn. “Hey, Istanbul. You’re glowing!,” NASA wrote while sharing the picture.

According to the post, the image was captured on May 10, 2021 from the ISS as it orbited 263 miles above the Black Sea.

The photographs that astronauts regularly take from the ISS are not just for the wow and awe factor, they serve a scientific purpose too, according to NASA.

These pictures help experts track the changes that the planet is going through, “from human-caused changes like urban growth and reservoir construction to natural dynamic events such as hurricanes, floods and volcanic eruptions”.